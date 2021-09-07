Daily Weather Forecast For Elberton
ELBERTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
