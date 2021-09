Lactate, or lactic acid, has gotten a bad reputation among runners as the nasty stuff that builds up in your muscles to slow you down. Newer research has shown this isn’t exactly true, and that training our bodies to more efficiently clear lactic acid from our muscles (instead of trying to produce less of it) is a better approach if you want to run faster. Workouts that specifically train your body to do this can be hugely beneficial, no matter what distance you’re training for. Check out this lactate clearance workout for marathon runners below, and if you’ve got a fall marathon on the schedule, consider adding it into your training plan.

