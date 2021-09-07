Winnemucca Weather Forecast
WINNEMUCCA, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 97 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
