CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Volunteers help poorest survive Thailand’s worst COVID surge

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 8 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — For two months, carpenter Tun Nye hasn’t been able to send any money home to his parents in Myanmar to help them care for his 11-year-old son, after authorities in Thailand shut down his construction site over coronavirus concerns. No work has meant no income for him or his wife, who have been confined to one of […]

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii’s Hospitals Are Full as State Faces Worst Coronavirus Surge Yet

Hawaii’s intensive care unit beds are all full as coronavirus cases surge in the state, and hospitals are setting up outdoor field units to deal with overflow patients. The situation seemed inconceivable with the discovery and widespread distribution of powerful vaccines against COVID-19, but states across the country have surpassed their previous peak number of patients hospitalized as the more contagious Delta variant ravages the unvaccinated. Hawaii is also facing an oxygen shortage, a necessary treatment for severe cases of the respiratory illness, with the supply potentially running out as soon as Monday. FEMA has sent more than 400 relief workers to the state. The CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, Hilton Raethel, said in a press conference, “We are getting close to not being able to provide ICU care for all patients needing it, which means that some patients will not be able to get the optimal level of care to maintain health and potentially life.”
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

One man’s trash is another man’s mask: Thailand makes COVID gear out of bottles

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand, Sept 3 – With an abundance of plastic waste but a scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE), Thailand is turning trash into treasure by upcycling bottles into protective clothing for people at risk of coronavirus infection. Millions of plastic bottles have been collected, shredded and turned into...
ADVOCACY
boisestatepublicradio.org

Demand For Idaho Suicide Hotline Volunteers Is On The Rise During COVID-19 Surge

The news is bleak these days. Full ICU beds, hospital resources stretched thin, conflicts over masking and vaccines — and constant warnings that things could get much worse. Idaho Matters talks with Lee Flynn, the Executive Director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, and Dr. Andrew Baron, Medical Director with Terry Reilly Health Services, about mental health and how we can try to take care of ourselves and others — during this difficult time.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid#Myanmar#Ap
Boston Globe

COVID-19 outbreak in southeast China adds 22 cases

BEIJING — A southeastern Chinese province has reported 22 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 43 in a fresh outbreak driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Health authorities said Monday that 15 cases were confirmed in Putian city in the latest 24-hour period. Another six were found in Quanzhou city, and one more in Xiamen, suggesting the virus may be moving south from Putian.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
arcamax.com

Florida may be emerging from its worst COVID surge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Slowly, Florida seems to be emerging from its worst COVID wave to date. In the past week, Florida hospitals have seen roughly a 10% drop in patients with COVID-19 and a 13% reduction in daily admissions. The state’s positivity rate also has dropped from the prior week, from 19.8% to 16.8%. The record daily increases in new cases have tapered off as well.
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
CBS Denver

Colorado Health Care Workers Volunteer To Help Other States Where COVID Cases Are Surging

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Delta variant surges in other states, Colorado health care workers have been answering the call to help overworked staff in other parts of the country. A team of workers from HealthONE facilities around Colorado has answered the call to help. (credit: CBS) “We’re part of a bigger enterprise, HCA, we have hospitals all over the nation. And we have a lot of hospitals in Florida, so the call for help went out and I volunteered,” said Hollie Seeley, the Chief Operating Officer at Rose Medical Center. “I believe in my heart there’s always room to help...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leadertimes.com

COVID-19 CASE UPDATE

Agency also reports 47 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, six more probable cases, in county The Pennsylvania Dept. of Health (PA DOH) website on Thursday reported the 153rd COVID-19-related death in Armstrong County. Forty-seven such deaths have occurred at the 10 county-based long-term care facilities that submit data for inclusion on the site, as of yesterday’s production deadline. In addition, the […]
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
everythinglubbock.com

National Guard helping hospitals deal with COVID-19 surge

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — The surge in patients seeking emergency treatment for COVID-19 has forced some hospitals to accept help from National Guard troops trained in medical care. One such hospital — Piedmont Fayette near Atlanta — has had to open overflow areas, including putting emergency room beds in what...
ATLANTA, TX
leadertimes.com

COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

(AP) — COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements. The cases — driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to getting the vaccine — are concentrated mostly in […]
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy