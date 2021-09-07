Ottawa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OTTAWA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
