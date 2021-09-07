CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pryor, OK

Tuesday has sun for Pryor — 3 ways to make the most of it

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 7 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) A sunny Tuesday is here for Pryor, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pryor:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bogI3BK00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Blanchard (OK) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Blanchard — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BLANCHARD, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blanchard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BLANCHARD, OK
The Alameda Daily

Tuesday has sun for Alameda — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ALAMEDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alameda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Tarrant County Today

Tuesday has sun for Fort Worth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Cortlandt Manor — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CORTLANDT MANOR, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cortlandt Manor. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
CORTLANDT MANOR, NY
Moore (SC) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Moore — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOORE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
MOORE, SC
Mora (MN) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Mora — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MORA, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MORA, MN
Pryor News Beat

Pryor News Beat

Pryor, OK
49
Followers
168
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy