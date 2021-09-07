Ogdensburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OGDENSBURG, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
