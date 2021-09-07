Ogdensburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OGDENSBURG, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 62 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



