4-Day Weather Forecast For Astoria
ASTORIA, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
