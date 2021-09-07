Weather Forecast For Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
