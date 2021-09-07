Columbia Daily Weather Forecast
COLUMBIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0