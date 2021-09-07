Galax Weather Forecast
GALAX, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
