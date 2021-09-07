Sun forecast for Fergus Falls — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) A sunny Tuesday is here for Fergus Falls, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fergus Falls:

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.