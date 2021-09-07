4-Day Weather Forecast For Kapaa
KAPAA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 9
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- 13 mph wind
Friday, September 10
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0