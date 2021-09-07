Weather Forecast For Ontario
ONTARIO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
