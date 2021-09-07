Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANCHESTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
