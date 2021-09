Covid-19 is having a lasting impact on the present and future of senior housing design, and the costs associated with development. The pandemic is accelerating trends that were already in progress such as well-programmed outdoor spaces, more multipurpose rooms, and larger residential apartments. And it is forcing new tweaks to designs including well-appointed staff break areas, shared workspaces for residents, and separate entrances for residents, visitors and staff.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO