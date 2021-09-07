Rainy forecast for Gaylord? Jump on it!

(GAYLORD, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gaylord Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gaylord:

Tuesday, September 7 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.