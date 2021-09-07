CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connellsville, PA

Connellsville Weather Forecast

Connellsville Updates
 7 days ago

CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0bogGca800

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Connellsville, PA
ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

