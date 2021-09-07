4-Day Weather Forecast For Austin
AUSTIN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0