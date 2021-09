Kim Kardashian may not have a role in The Matrix: Resurrections, but she looked like she raided Trinity’s wardrobe as she went out for dinner in Malibu. In a series of short videos on her Instagram stories, Kardashian showed off a cutting-edge look courtesy of Demna Gvasalia’s turn at Balenciaga; it’s one her more impressive looks of the year, made all the more striking as she posed in her hyperminimal house. And though Gvasalia is a frequent West collaborator and favorite, it appears that Kimye aren’t making any designers chose sides amidst their reported decoupling.

