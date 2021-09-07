Sturgis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
