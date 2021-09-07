CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday rain in Marianna meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(MARIANNA, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Marianna, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marianna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bogGUTC00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marianna News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

