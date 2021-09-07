CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Sun forecast for Georgetown — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 7 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Georgetown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Georgetown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bogGJ0R00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

