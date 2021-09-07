CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday rain in Juneau meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 7 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Juneau, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Juneau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bogGGMG00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Light rain during the day; while light rain then widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Light Rain

    • High 49 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

