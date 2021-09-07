4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington
BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
