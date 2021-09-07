Wailuku Daily Weather Forecast
WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, September 10
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
