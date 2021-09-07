Weather Forecast For Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
