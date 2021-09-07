Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
