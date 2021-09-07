Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
