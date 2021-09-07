Weather Forecast For Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



