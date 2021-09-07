All-Carolina College Football Poll: NC State can challenge Clemson? Overreactions galore

It might’ve been the best opening weekend of college football ever, what with an instant classic between Notre Dame and Florida State and an old-school Georgia-Clemson affair that would have pleased the most grizzled of football purists. An overreaction, to offer such praise? For sure — but that’s what Week Ones are all about: overreactions. Forming opinions off of extremely small sample sizes. Flying way too high if your team happened to emerge victoriously, and sinking way too low if your team happened to lose.