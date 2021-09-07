Marion Weather Forecast
MARION, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
