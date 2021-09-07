Ada Daily Weather Forecast
ADA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
