4-Day Weather Forecast For Watertown

WATERTOWN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.