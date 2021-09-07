Weather Forecast For Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
