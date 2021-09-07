Faculty exhibition opens at Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art

The Wallach Art Gallery’s new exhibition, The Way We Remember: Fritz Koenig’s Sphere, the Trauma of 9/11, and the Politics of Memory, opens on September 10, and runs through November 14, 2021. The show highlights three distinct but interrelated themes. The first part examines the memory of 9/11 through the lens of one of the earliest memorials, the modernist sculptor Fritz Koenig’s Sphere, which was designed for the World Trade Center and became an important part of its afterlife. Second is Columbia’s Morningside campus as a place of memory, and the long history of the University’s interactions with its physical monuments and memorials. The final section features installations of memorial design concepts by contemporary artists that commemorate members of the Harlem and Morningside Heights communities who died of COVID-19.

MUSEUMS ・ 13 DAYS AGO