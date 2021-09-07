CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty exhibition opens at Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art

Augusta Free Press
 8 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A new exhibition will show work and scholarship by the award-winning faculty at JMU’s School of Art, Design and Art History. SADAH’s faculty are at the forefront of their fields of study, advancing art, design, creativity and scholarship. This exhibition is a...

augustafreepress.com

mendofever.com

Announcing ‘Light & Dark’ Exhibition at MEDIUM Art Gallery

Deep Valley Arts Collective and MEDIUM Art Gallery present Light & Dark. Light & Dark is an invitation to explore duality, an unflinching look at life and death, good and evil, power struggles, contrast, and diverse perspectives in various forms. Light & Dark is an art exhibition that serves as an opportunity to create conversation, connection, and catharsis.
VISUAL ART
talbotspy.org

Grand Art Under a Grand opens at Troika Gallery on September 3

Grand Art Under a Grand opens at Troika Gallery on September 3, and runs for 3 weeks only until September 27, featuring fine art by the Troika Artists priced under $1000! This popular exhibit opens on First Friday, at 11 am, and will go live on the gallery website, (troikagallery.com) at 12 noon when phone calls (410-770-9190) will be taken for online sales. No specially priced art will be sold before the opening.
VISUAL ART
misericordia.edu

Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University to host ‘Voices: Immigration’ exhibition and reception

Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University to host ‘Voices: Immigration’ exhibition and reception. Misericordia University adds a new component to its highly regarded “Voices Project” psychology research initiative with the presentation of the exhibition “Voices: Immigration,” on display in the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery through October 10. “Voices: Immigration”...
DALLAS, PA
dom.edu

Faculty Art Show Opens September 15

Dominican University will kick off the 2021-2022 academic year on Wednesday, September 15 with an exhibit of work by faculty in the department of art and design. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.; participating faculty will discuss their work at 4:30 p.m. The exhibit continues through October 22 in the O’Connor Art Gallery, located on the fourth floor of Lewis Hall, 7900 W. Division Street, River Forest.
RIVER FOREST, IL
Columbia University

The Wallach Art Gallery’s New Exhibition Examines the Memory of 9/11

The Wallach Art Gallery’s new exhibition, The Way We Remember: Fritz Koenig’s Sphere, the Trauma of 9/11, and the Politics of Memory, opens on September 10, and runs through November 14, 2021. The show highlights three distinct but interrelated themes. The first part examines the memory of 9/11 through the lens of one of the earliest memorials, the modernist sculptor Fritz Koenig’s Sphere, which was designed for the World Trade Center and became an important part of its afterlife. Second is Columbia’s Morningside campus as a place of memory, and the long history of the University’s interactions with its physical monuments and memorials. The final section features installations of memorial design concepts by contemporary artists that commemorate members of the Harlem and Morningside Heights communities who died of COVID-19.
MUSEUMS
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Community College to Open Art Exhibit in Koussevitzky Art Gallery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) welcomes artist Nicole Irene for an exhibit in the Koussevitzky Art Gallery called "Endanger Your Complacency by Tempting the Lumps in the Cosmic Gravy." The exhibit will be on view Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, October 8. Gallery hours are weekdays from 9...
PITTSFIELD, MA
ithaca.edu

Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas, art exhibition at the Handwerker Gallery

Thicker Than Forget - work by Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas September 2 — October 13, 2021 Opening Reception: Thursday, September 2, 5-7 p.m. Handwerker Gallery - Gannett Center Artist Talk: Tuesday, September 14, 6 p.m. Quad Installation, “Limb Loop”: On view throughout the exhibition. This exhibition features new work by Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas...
ITHACA, NY
TribTown.com

Rotating art exhibit planned for renovated city hall

In an effort to encourage community pride and support the arts, Seymour City Hall is seeking artwork to display in a rotating exhibit in the newly renovated city hall building at 301-309 N. Chestnut St. Entries can include photography, drawings, paintings, sculpture and mixed media. Submissions, excluding sculptures, must be...
SEYMOUR, IN
miamivalleytoday.com

Fine art exhibition honors artists of all ages, skill

PIQUA — The 29th Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition saw over 200 entries from over 100 artists — the largest exhibition the Piqua Arts Council has seen. “It’s the longest-running program of the arts council. It’s pretty awesome that this is the one that has survived. We have 120 artists represented in the show this year, and it’s just great to have everybody back and do the reception in-person. It’s one of our spotlight events of the year — this reception is really something we put a lot of effort into to show the artists how much they’re appreciated,” Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper said.
VISUAL ART
umwestern.edu

UMW Fine Arts Gallery Presents “This Gift I Still Have”

These pieces were first published as a Zine series in collaboration with Free Verse and Youth Homes. They were scrawled, painted, and drawn during the pandemic by teenagers living in therapeutic group homes, jails, and prisons across Montana. The Zines feature poetry and artwork produced from April 2020 through May...
DILLON, MT
hamlethub.com

The Maritime Garage Gallery Seeks Art For First In-Person Exhibit Since 2019

The City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions of art from artists 18 and over for its newest exhibit, the first live show since December 2019. The exhibit titled “About Face: Through Artistic Eyes” will focus on expression through portraiture. “About Face” will run from November...
Daily Reflector

Arts return with alumni exhibit opening, museum fundraiser

September marks a restart of the arts as some galleries open their doors for exhibit receptions for the first time in a year and a half, and the Greenville Museum of Art brings back one of its biggest fundraisers. Three galleries will host opening receptions from 5-8 p.m. Friday for...
GREENVILLE, NC
maineartscene.com

Waterfall Arts Exhibits Artfellows: Belfast’s Original Cooperative Gallery

(Belfast, ME) Waterfall Arts celebrates forty one years of Belfast artist vanguard, the Artfellows. On Saturday, September 11, another history-rich exhibition Artfellows: Belfast’s Original Cooperative Gallery, 1980-1997 opens at Waterfall Arts. In 1980, a number of young Waldo County artists teamed up to form the Artfellows, a group committed to...
BELFAST, ME
Cedar Valley Daily Times

‘Wartburg Collects’ to open the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery 2021-22 season

Pieces from the personal collections of Wartburg College faculty and friends will be on display in the college’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1. The exhibit, “Wartburg Collects: Art from the Collections of Wartburg Faculty, Family, and Friends,” is a survey of what drives art lovers to...
MUSEUMS
ncmissouri.edu

Dorris Rider Art Gallery “Local Artists Showcase 13” now Open

A collection of works by area artists has begun the 2021-2022 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 13” is now open and runs through October 8. The show includes 38 artworks by 21 different artists, seven of which...
TRENTON, MO
Sidelines

“Summer Noise” comes to Todd Hall Art Gallery

Story and Photos by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor. Todd Art Gallery hosts oil painting exhibit, “Summer Noise” from the University of Tennessee Knoxville School of Art. The exhibit was created exclusively by professor of painting at UTK, Jered Sprecher. It will be in the Todd Art Gallery at Todd...
VISUAL ART

