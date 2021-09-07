CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nominations are Now Open for LogRhythm’s Inaugural Pinnacle Awards

By Jessica Gonzales
 8 days ago

Winners will be Announced at the RhythmWorld Security Conference 2021. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), today announced nominations are open for its inaugural Pinnacle Awards from now through Sept. 13. Outstanding security leaders, programs and organizations will be recognized for making positive contributions to the industry and working to solve today’s greatest security challenges. Award categories include Security Leader of the Year, Security Program of the Year, Outstanding Security Team and more. Winners will be announced at the upcoming RhythmWorld 2021 Security Conference, which will take place virtually Oct. 12–14, 2021.

