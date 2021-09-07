Weather Forecast For Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
