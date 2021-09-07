Weather Forecast For Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.