Marquette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 40 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.