Marquette Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
