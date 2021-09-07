4-Day Weather Forecast For Butte
BUTTE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 9
Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
