Lewiston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Haze
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 9
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Haze
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
