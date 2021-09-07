Child care centers take steps to avoid COVID-19 shutdowns; some require masks for kids

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All staff at Centre Care will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 5, according to an announcement from the nonprofit board. Currently, 85% of staff are fully vaccinated. All new hires are required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the facility. Enhanced personal protective equipment is required for staff who are currently unvaccinated, according to Centre Care.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO