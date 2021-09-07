CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child care centers take steps to avoid COVID-19 shutdowns; some require masks for kids

Cover picture for the articleMany child care centers in Southwest Florida are requiring children to wear masks and have adopted other restrictions to prevent shutdowns because of COVID-19. Data for the month of August show nine centers shut down temporarily out of 353 centers in the four-county region under the oversight of the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida. The counties are Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades.

