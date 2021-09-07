CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Tuesday rain in Arcadia: Ideas to make the most of it

Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 7 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Arcadia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arcadia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bogDkg900

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

