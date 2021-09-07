Atlantic City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0