Weather Forecast For Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.