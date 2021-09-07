4-Day Weather Forecast For Norwich
NORWICH, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
