Oswego Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
