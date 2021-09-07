Oswego Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 33 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



