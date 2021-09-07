Weather Forecast For Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
