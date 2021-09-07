Weather Forecast For Selma
SELMA, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
