Huber Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 8
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
