Huber Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, September 8 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, September 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



