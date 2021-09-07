CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazleton, PA

Tuesday has sun for Hazleton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 7 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hazleton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazleton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bogDByq00

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 8

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Texas abortion law: Biden's DOJ asks judge to intervene

The U.S. Department of Justice late Tuesday asked a federal judge in Texas to temporarily halt the controversial new state law that bans abortions after about six weeks. The emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order comes days after the DOJ sued Texas over the law, claiming it was enacted to "prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazleton, PA
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ex-U.S. intel operatives admit hacking American networks for UAE

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Three former U.S. intelligence operatives who worked as cyber spies for the United Arab Emirates admitted to violating U.S. hacking laws and prohibitions on selling sensitive military technology, under a deal to avoid prosecution announced on Tuesday. The operatives - Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Hazleton Digest

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton, PA
82
Followers
225
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy